A memorial ride and cruise for Dave Bushaw will be held on Saturday, July 18 at 11 a.m.
Bushaw, 50, a 1988 graduate of West Central High School and father of four frown children, died after the Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was riding crashed head on with a farm tractor on Saturday, June 6 in Clayton County.
Register for the ride and cruise at Dave’s Place in Oelwein from 10-10:30 a.m. The ride begins at 11 a.m. Stops include Jimmy D’s in Hawkeye, Turkey River Saloon in Clermont, Pike’s Peak in McGregor, driving by the memorial site and stopping for fuel in Elkader, then Rod & Cals in Strawberry Point and will end with camping in Backbone State Park for those who care to join.
Donations to the family are appreciated but not expected.