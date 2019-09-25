HAZLETON — The Buchanan County Conservation Board is looking for folks who enjoy photography and have taken or will take photos in Buchanan County Parks and Natural areas. The top photos in four categories — Landscapes, Wildlife, Plants and Wildflowers, and People Enjoying Nature — will win cash prizes
Past Landscape winners have taken photos of forests, prairies, storm clouds, streams and lake vistas. Perhaps you have an image that combines these. Color and drama are always of interest.
Wildlife abounds in our natural areas – from tiny pollinators to squirrels to deer. Look for the wildlife that others miss. Action shots are great – a fishing otter or darting hummingbird. You might find this wildlife right outside your door or along a roadway or river. As long as the photo is from Buchanan County it is eligible.
Plants and Wildflowers is the category for those native trees, mushrooms and of course wildflowers. Whether a close-up of a single blossom or leaf or a broader view of a meadow or forest, share your images of our local flora.
People Enjoying Nature is the chance for photographers to send images of what you are doing with family and friends when visiting. The best images here tell a story. Try and keep the shot uncluttered and up close if possible – while still including the scene for action.
For more information on the contest or for a copy of the official rules, visit www.buchanancountyparks.com or call 319-636-2617. Winners will be chosen through a voter-based selection system. Go to the conservation board’s Facebook page or watch for media information on how to be a part of selecting the 2019 winners.