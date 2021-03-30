Local businesses and property owners are reminded the deadline to submit an application this year for the Oelwein Downtown Improvement Program is April 16.
The City Council created this program as a means for property owners to show how improvements can bring new life to old buildings.
The idea behind the program is to make each building unique with the renovation plans. The Council is especially interested in project ideas with a “wow factor” that will make an impact on the downtown area. Applications that incorporate artwork and design are encouraged.
The city’s program for the downtown business district uses Tax Increment Financing (TIF) dollars to provide forgivable loans for property owners wishing to make improvements and/or business development. Eligible project funding includes renovations, reconstruction, updating, maintenance, façade improvements, and upper story housing.
Approved applicants will receive a forgivable five-year loan that will be forgiven on an annual basis. For projects that do not include upper story housing there is up to $25,000 available, and $50,000 for projects that include upper story housing.
Applicants will show how the funds are to be used and give a detailed timeline of the project. Requests can range from $5,000 to the full amount.
The Oelwein Chamber and Area Development (OCAD) Housing Committee is in charge of reviewing all applications and making recommendations to the City Council. The Council then makes the final decision in awarding funding. Additional points will be given to applicants that have professional plans and designs accompanied with their application.
Some successful past projects included a new roof for VanDenover Jewelry, remodeling of 6 South Frederick into the new OCAD offices, remodeling of second level apartments over the OCAD offices and Flowers on Main.
OCAD Executive Director Deb Howard is available to answer any questions or provide assistance in filling out an application. Business and property owners can request an application from the OCAD office, Deb Howard, or City Hall.