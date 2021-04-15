Jan. 19, 1943 — April 13, 2021
WESTGATE — Dean L. Rueber, 78, of Westgate died peacefully on Tuesday morning, April 13, 2021 at his lifelong home with his family by his side.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 17 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Maynard with the Rev. Dennis Frank officiating.
Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, April 16 at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Maynard and one hour before the service at the church Saturday.
Interment will be in Murphy-Greenwood Cemetery, rural Westgate.
A memorial fund has been established.
Condolences may be mailed to Kay Rueber, 21015 100th Street, Westgate, Iowa 50681.
Guests are required to wear a mask and social distance. Relatives and friends not able to attend the service are encouraged to reach out to the family by leaving a message on the funeral home website, by mail, text or phone.
Dean Lee Rueber was born Jan. 19, 1943 in Maynard, the son of Frederick “Dick” and Mildred (Schrader) Rueber. He graduated from West Central High School in Maynard in the class of 1961. Dean was united in marriage to Kay Frances Griffith on June 25, 1966 at Zion Lutheran Church in Waterloo. Dean farmed in the Westgate area, raising crops and beef cattle, until his retirement in 1991.
Dean was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Maynard where he had previously served on the church council, been a Luther League sponsor and in more recent years, visited the elderly church members each week with a recorded copy of the Sunday church service. Over the years, Dean served on the Fayette County Cattlemen’s Board where he received the Hall of Fame Award in 2017, Maynard Coop Board of Directors, Westgate Fire Department, as a Fremont Township Trustee, Fayette County Board of Review, Farm Bureau Member and 4-H leader. Dean was a loyal Iowa State Cyclones and Maynard West Central fan. He enjoyed traveling to many farm sales, land auctions, sale barns and attending his grandchildren’s activities.
Dean is survived by his wife of 54 years: Kay Rueber of Westgate; daughter: Lynne Kuennen of Rochester, Minnesota; son: David (Deanne) Rueber of Luxemburg; four grandchildren: Heather (Adam) Barness of Kasson, Minnesota; Amber Kuennen of Rochester, Minnesota; Dakota Rueber (Courtney Pirc) of Cedar Falls; Kylee Rueber of Luxemburg; two great grandsons: Hudson Barness and Benjamin Barness; four nieces: Pam (Ronnie) Peavler, Connie (George) Pate, Tammie (Scott) Henderson and Cindy (Gary) Threlkeld and two nephews: Randy (Helen) Suhr and Fred (Jackie) Suhr.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Mildred in 1968 and Frederick in 1987; stepmother: Lucille Rueber; sisters: Nancy Wente and Janis Suhr; brothers-in-law: Doyle Wente and Bill Suhr; granddaughters: Mackenzie Rueber and McKenna Rueber; and a nephew: Max Wente.