Decorah swept all singles and doubles matchups Tuesday at Oelwein.
The match was Decorah's second of the season and the Huskies' first.
In 1st singles, Mara Holland defeated Morgan Alber in two sets (6-2, 6-0)
In 2nd singles, Kristi Kjome-Johnson defeated Laney Smith in two sets (6-0, 6-1)
In 3rd singles, Paige Lange defeated Molly Trumblee in two sets (6-0, 6-2)
In 4th singles, Evon Leitz won in two sets over Danielle Gerstenberger (6-1, 6-0).
In 5th singles, Allison Pavloveck won the first and the tie-breaking sets over Kaylie Stewart (6-2, 12-10). Stewart won the second set 7-5.
In sixth singles, Decorah's Jenna Hartz won in two sets over Oelwein's Lauren Hamilton (6-4, 7-5).
Decorah won all three doubles matches.
In 1st doubles, Lange and Kjome-Johnson won in two sets over Alber and Smith (6-0, 6-2).
In 2nd doubles, Leitz and Kaitlyn Golly won in two sets over Trumblee and Gertenberger (6-1, 6-0).
In 3rd doubles, Pavlovec and Alexis Averhoff won in two sets over Steward and Hamilton (6-1, 6-2).