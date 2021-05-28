The Driftless Yoga Festival self-bills as a “three-day equity-forward yoga festival” with virtual and in-person outdoor options. Hear from 20 teachers with presentations and movement sessions bookended June 18-20 in Decorah. There are sliding-scale (pay what you want) ticket options.
Classes will start, ranging from 3 p.m. Friday, June 18, to 5:15 p.m. Sunday, June 20. In person classes will go by current CDC guidelines.
“So we can plan safely for in-person spaces for those planning to visit Decorah and presenters can project how many folks will be in attendance, tickets sales will close June 11,” according to The Driftless Yoga Festival on Facebook. For the schedule and list of presenters, visit driftlessyogafestival.com.