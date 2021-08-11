Decorah native shows history through aprons

Sheila Craig has been presenting on the history of aprons for nearly 15 years and has collected more than 400.
“I haven’t boughten many, a few. Mostly people say ‘Oh, I have Grandma’s aprons. I don’t know what to do with them. I hate to throw them away. Will you take them?’ And I go, ‘I guess so,’” said the Burr Oak native with a pleasant, nonchalant shrug, during her Tuesday program at the Oelwein Public Library, “Remembering the Apron.”
Craig’s earliest apron dates from the early 1910s and is plain white with lacy trim patched with cross-woven thread.
Aprons have been around since biblical times, however, she said. She cited a passage from Luke 17 verse 8, wherein Jesus discusses interacting with a servant who has the thankless job of coming in from the field to cook for someone else. “‘Prepare supper for me and gird yourself with an apron,’” she quoted.
Before spending her career working for University of Minnesota Extension, Craig majored in home economics with an emphasis in textiles and clothing at Iowa State University.
“I thought I wanted to design clothes,” she said. She got hung-up on drawing people, which designers do to show the patterns.
After college and before joining Minnesota Extension, Craig taught one semester at the North Winneshiek Community School District near Burr Oak. She now lives in Preston, Minnesota.
Craig retired from Extension in 2003 and was looking for something to do. After a tip from a friend, she traveled to Kansas in part to take in an apron presentation that visited state historical societies. She purchased a companion art book by Joyce Cheney titled, “Aprons: Icons Of The American Home.”
“I patterned a lot of my talk on things in her book,” Craig said.
The promotional poster for her talk is a photo of Craig’s great-grandmother in an apron and holding a baby — Craig’s mother, Joyce Erickson of Burr Oak. It was taken shortly after Joyce’s birth in 1922.
“My mom died three years ago at age 95, so this picture is rather old,” Craig said. She said it was rare to find a photo with aprons. “They took them off for the photos.”
PROGRAM
Craig’s program covered the fabrics, trims, styles and uses of aprons.
True to a promise in the preview, Craig gave examples of “men’s” aprons meaning those used in predominantly male occupations, notably a welding apron that was coated to prevent sparks from catching. She also had a white apron for butchering, a couple from hardware stores, and other promotional ones such as for a 4-H food stand in Minnesota.
“The most common fabric for the apron is cotton,” Craig said.
One useful kitchen apron had oven mitts hooked onto the waistband. Another had a towel attached.
Fabric types were not limited to cotton. The material was often recycled such as from feed sacks, dish clothes, potentially handkerchiefs. The aprons showcased also used terrycloth, gingham, and fancier crocheted fabric — including filigree crochet which makes a pattern, organdy and taffeta.
STYLES
Some half-aprons were fashioned like gored skirts, with several trapezoidal pieces sewn to be wider at the bottom.
And they had pockets. One used for clothespin storage was basically doubled over to be one large pocket, another had a concentric half- diamond shape cut in a matching color to form a large central applique-pocket. Other large pocket uses, she said, could be harvesting from the garden, or perhaps gathering eggs.
WEDDING APRONS
Fancier aprons were sometimes given at weddings. The examples had decorative trim and inlaid items such as a ring, a bell, or a heart with “Forever” embroidered.
A younger attendee had never heard of the practice.
Craig indicated before weddings were catered — such as the 1950s and ‘60s — women would plan weddings in the church and recruit other friends beyond the bridesmaids to wait tables at their receptions.
“You needed to give them a gift, so you gave them an apron,” Craig said. “How many of you have aprons of the organdy?” to audience members nodding yes.
TRIM, DECOR
Trim at the edging and/or waist on the aprons in general included crocheted lace, tatting, rick-rack, bias tape and brocade. Sometimes the fabric itself was folded for the waist. One audience member said aloud they knew how to do tatting.
Tatting is done with a small shuttle, Craig explained.
“If you look close, between my fingernails here is probably five or so stitches — knots, very very tiny little knots,” she said.
Decoration if any included applique, cross-stitch, patterns, or an adhesive printing technique called flocking sometimes found on a fabric called dotted Swiss.
CROCHET
Crochet is used for the body, trim or both. Five or so audience members showed hands that they crocheted. Craig said the most popular crochet pattern she found in aprons was the ‘pineapple’ pattern.
There was one red, white and blue crocheted apron with a V for Victory Day in her collection.
PINS
Some aprons had no neck loops, but were pinned on the chest.
“Kind of like some of our Amish neighbors, in our community, they don’t have buttons, they pin things,” Craig said. “My grandma always liked this kind, she said the string around bothered her neck.”
SMOCKS
Smock-style aprons were seen throughout the presentation. A fashionable one had a triangular halter pattern. Many were of the painter’s smock style, open on the sides and over the head with front pockets.
FOR CHILDREN
Craig displayed a few children’s aprons — one with narrow pockets to stow crayons, more than one converted into a bonnet using buttons.
INTERNATIONAL
She had several international aprons, from Mexico, Chile, Ireland, Austria, Portugal and Russia.
Craig displayed one over-shirt apron with full shirt-sleeves and sides, pockets and applique flowers from a friend who revisited Japan after teaching there.
“She says these are very popular, everybody wears these in Japan in their house,” Craig said.