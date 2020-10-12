A “Decorah Womxn’s March: We Dissent” will be held to honor the late associate justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who died Sept. 18.
“We will march to honor RBG’s legacy, to dissent (to) her replacement in 2020, and to rally for equity and justice for all,” says a poster attributed to www.womensmarch.com, shared on Facebook from the Allamakee County Democrats to the Fayette County Democrats.
On Saturday, Oct. 17, marchers will gather at 11:45 a.m. at Mary Christopher Park on the east end of Water Street. At noon, they will march slowly through downtown ending at the Winneshiek County Courthouse steps to hear music and speakers.
Marchers are instructed to wear black in reverence to Ginsburg and make their signs ahead of time. “Please keep your signs relevant, short ... and in good taste. (There will be children present.)” says an event poster.
Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks will be required for everyone over 2 years old. Social distancing of six feet or more at all times is required unless marching with your own family unit.
If sick, stay home.
Women’s March, says its website, is a women-led movement providing intersectional education on a diverse range of issues and creating entry points for new grassroots activists to engage in their communities through trainings, programs and events. Goals are dismantling systems of oppression through nonviolent resistance and building inclusive structures guided by self-determination, dignity and respect.