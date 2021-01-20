Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Tuesday’s home dual against Decorah marked Oelwein senior Cooper Smock’s return to the 220-pound weight class. He did it with a pin of Viking Brandon Gulrud at 1:31.

Smock’s win was one of four Oelwein match wins. Decorah won the dual, 53-27.

Smock opened the season wrestling in the 285 class.

Decorah received a forfeit at 145.

Oelwein received a forfeit at 120.

Oelwein’s other three wins of the night were:

• At 138, Carsen Jeanes pinned Brody Hanson at 3:13.

• At 182, Austin Perry pinned Cael Gulrud at 1:07.

• At 285, Christian Stoler won a 1-0 decision over Decorah’s Edwin Holyoake.

Decorah scored wins:

• At 132, Brady Stille pinned Nolan Lamphier at 2:28.

• At 152, Ben Wymer pinned Thyron Mathews in 31 seconds.

• 160, Garrett Lovstuen pinned Logan Cockerham at 1:41.

• 170, Keenan Tyler pinned Colton Roete at 1:33.

• At 195, Nate Rolfs pinned Johnny Buehler in 24 seconds.

• At 106, Kollin Henry pinned Kale Berinobis at 1:56.

• At 113, Daniel See pinned Aden Yearous at 5:54.

• At 126, Lane Rolfs pinned Gavin Emery at 1:17. Decorah was penalized 1 point for unsportsmanlike conduct.

