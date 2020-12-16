Central to the first-degree murder trial of Daniel Niebuhr is whether the Fairbank man acted in a premeditated manner when he shot and killed his son, Brock, on March 22, 2019, or did it in a bout of insanity.
Bremer County Attorney Kasey Wadding filed his closing arguments in the bench trial last week with Bremer County District Court Judge DeDra Schroeder. Defense attorneys Chad Frese and Jennifer Frese filed their closing on Monday.
Wadding is scheduled to file a rebuttal on Monday, Dec. 21. Schroeder will render a decision sometime after that.
In the balance is whether Daniel Niebuhr will spend the rest of his life in prison, will be committed to a mental facility or walk away a free man.
PROSECUTION’S CLOSING
The prosecution argues that the defendant is guilty of first-degree murder, but the defense is pleading insanity and diminished capacity.
In Wadding’s closing, he walked through the legal definitions of the elements necessary to get a conviction of first-degree murder — that Daniel Niebuhr “acted with malice aforethought” and he “acted willfully, deliberately, premeditatedly and with specific intent to kill Brock Niebuhr.”
The prosecutor said in his closing that not in dispute is that Daniel Niebuhr shot and killed Brock Niebuhr with a 9mm SIG Sauer handgun. At issue is the why.
Wadding contends that when Daniel Niebuhr used the gun to shoot his son, that established the defendant’s malice aforethought.
“The use of the handgun demonstrates a deliberate or fixed intent to do injury,” Wadding wrote. “It is a lethal weapon intended for such a purpose.”
In fact, Wadding pointed out that Daniel Niebuhr searched out and found two handguns, the 9mm he used on his son and a .380-caliber pistol that his wife, Anne, owns, according to testimony from DCI Special Agent in Charge Chris Callaway. Both guns were in a safe under the defendant’s bed, and Callaway said the 9mm was a more powerful weapon than the .380.
Wadding argued that Daniel Niebuhr later fired off a round outside of the house to make sure the SIG Sauer was working before he used it on Brock Niebuhr. He also realized the nature of his action when afterward he loaded and lined up several rifles on the porch, believing his life could be taken away to pay for what he had done, according to Wadding’s closing.
The county attorney also laid out that Daniel Niebuhr’s actions were willful because he was able to demonstrate during a video-recorded interview with investigators how he shot his son.
“It’s a fixed purpose to kill and not accidental,” Wadding wrote.
He also said that Daniel Niebuhr did so with premeditation due to his actions getting the guns out from their storage areas and that each one was loaded. Also, Wadding said that the defendant is more familiar with the 9mm pistol than with his wife’s .380 gun.
“Choosing a firearm is not an incidental choice especially in this instance where the defendant had to search for it,” the prosecutor concluded.
There is also no time limit for premeditation, Wadding added.
“[J]ust long enough to think or ponder upon the matter before acting,” he said. “This is not a case where the gun was present, noticed, picked up and shot. It is already stated the defendant had to undertake steps to obtain the gun. There is further evidence to prove the defendant’s acts were premeditated.”
Earlier on the day of the killing, Brock Niebuhr had urged his fatherto return home and he would stay with him. Daniel Niebuhr told Brock and Anne that he had thrown out the medications he had been prescribed for his mental illness a month prior, but he later admitted to investigators he did not, and they were actually found in his vehicle.
Daniel Niebuhr’s statement of the missing medications prompted his wife and her friend to go to UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital to get a refill and also to grab a change of clothes for Brock Niebuhr from his Dike home. The women left at 3:01 p.m., and Wadding said Brock Niebuhr was last active on his phone at 3:39 p.m., according to evidence submitted during the trial, and Brock’s wife, Lauren, tried to contact him around 3:44 p.m.
The prosecution contends that Daniel Niebuhr shot and killed his son sometime within that 5-minute time frame.
DEFENSE’S CLOSING
In the defense argument, the Freses said that Daniel Niebuhr was a dedicated employee of John Deere until he retired in 2018 to devote more time to the Wapsie Ridge Golf Course that he helped run with his father, the late Loren Niebuhr. At that time, the revenues and memberships started to dwindle, and Loren Niebuhr was battling brain cancer, dying in December 2018.
The Freses contend that their client’s mental state started to deteriorate in 2017 when the issues at the golf course started. They also detailed Daniel Niebuhr’s insomnia, sometimes getting 2-4 hours per night of sleep and even worse after his father’s death.
The initial peak of the defendant’s mental problems came Feb. 11, 2019, when Daniel Niebuhr’s brothers tried to help him through his troubles as executor of their father’s estate. He was to stay in the Wapsie Ridge clubhouse for Anne’s safety, but he later broke into his house to confront his brother, Kevin.
Deputies with the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office got involved in the incident, and the Freses noted that Daniel Niebuhr tried to disarm one of the deputies. The defendant was then taken to Allen for a 10-day mental health committal.
During the trial, Dr. Terry Davis, a forensic psychiatrist based in Omaha, Nebraska, told the court that the defendant has a family history of mental illness, as his mother and grandmother committed suicide. Davis said that Daniel Niebuhr suffered from single-episode severe major depressive disorder with psychotic and mixed features, including a history of delusions and hallucinations.
“Dr. Davis testified that there is a well-documented history of several mental health problems shortly before Brock’s death,” the Freses stated. “Specifically, Daniel suffered psychosis just a month before Brock’s death and spent 10 days in a mental health institution.
“Those mental health problems continued after Daniel was placed in jail. Daniel was observed screaming random things, mumbling gibberish and lying naked in his cell.”
In going over the third and fourth elements of the murder charge — malice aforethought and willful, deliberate premeditation — the Freses argue that Daniel Niebuhr had acted paranoid throughout the day on March 22, 2019.
“There was no motive whatsoever to Daniel to kill his son,” they wrote. “There was no argument. Brock was laying down with his legs crossed on a sofa when he was shot. There was no sign of struggle.
“Daniel did not shoot at the ground prior to shooting Brock but afterwards. Brock would have heard Daniel shoot a gun outside of the home. The garage door was open. It was a quiet afternoon. Susan Kneppe (Anne’s friend) could hear Anne scream inside the house when she discovered that Brock was dead.”
They also argue that the medical evidence to Daniel Niebuhr’s mental illness is overwhelming, and that the state’s case to prove premeditation beyond a reasonable doubt is impossible.
“Insanity is further a complete defense to the crimes,” the Freses said. “The testimony of Dr. Davis was unrebutted. Further, the state has offered absolutely no evidence of Daniel’s mental health.”
In their conclusion, the Freses hearkened back to a statement Lauren Niebuhr, the widow, said on the stand on Day 1 of the trial: “You have to be mentally ill to murder your son.”
“Those words… reverberate throughout the case,” they write. “Tragic as this case is, the evidence put on by the state and the unrebutted evidence put on by the defense establishes that the state has failed to meet its burden to prove the elements of murder in the first degree or murder in the second degree beyond a reasonable doubt.
“The court’s ruling should fall on the failure of the state to prove both charges beyond a reasonable doubt. Daniel has established, but a preponderance of the evidence, that he was insane at the time of the death of Brock. The court should issue its findings accordingly.”