It’s been warmer.
The sun soaked Thursday delivered a high temperature of 50 degrees in Oelwein, according to the National Weather Service.
School children played outside, Northeast Iowa farmers returned to their fields to finish the corn harvest. At the beginning of the week, 17% of the crop remained in the agricultural district’s fields, the most among the state’s districts.
Thursday’s high temperature was 18 degrees above normal.
However, this date in 2017 can beat that. It was 28 degrees above normal at 63.
The high temperatures for Dec. 5 over the past five years has fluctuated. It was 32 in 2014, 48 in 2015, 39 in 2016, 63 in 2017 and 25 in 2018.
More unseasonably warm weather is forecast for today. When Olde Tyme Christmas activities begin at 4 p.m., the National Weather Service forecast says temperatures will be in the 30s, dropping into the mid-20s by 8 p.m., when the festival’s fireworks begin.
The weather service’s long-term forecast says the area could be in for snow mixed with rain from Sunday night through Monday. Then, mild temperatures will come to an end as high temperatures in the single digits or teens are likely by the middle of next week.
Those arctic temps shouldn’t stick around very long, but temperatures likely will remain below normal through the end of next week.
The Oelwein area is coming off a November that had an average temperature of 30.3, which was 4.6 degrees colder than normal, according to National Weather Service records. The month’s highest high temperature was 54 on Nov. 22. The lowest low was 2 degrees below zero on Nov. 11 and Nov. 12.
The Oelwein area received 1.66 inches of precipitation in November. The normal amount is 2.31 inches. Snow accumulation totaled 5.2 inches, with 2.9 inches on Nov. 11 as the largest one-event accumulation.