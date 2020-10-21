Four years, two months and 28 days. That’s how long a run Delish at Decades — which is the cafe portion of the boutique at 25 S. Frederick Ave. — will have had when it closes at the end of the day on Friday, Oct. 30.
Decades, the boutique portion that shares the address, will remain open, as it has been for five-and-a-half years.
Deb Kellogg-Rummell has operated the cafe, Delish, with her daughter, Ziana Glew since Aug. 2, 2016.
“We are sad to announce that we are going out of business at the end of this month,” said an Oct. 1 Facebook post bearing Deb and Ziana’s first names.
“We want to give our sincere thanks to all of our customers for your support these last 4 years,” the post said. “We will always cherish the new friendships we made with all of you. On to new adventures.”
Both Glew and Kellogg-Rummell are joining the Oelwein School District after the School Board approved their hirings on Oct. 19. Glew was hired on contract as a “COVID custodian” as listed on the consent agenda details, and Kellogg-Rummel was approved as a substitute custodian.
Delish made the decision not to open back up for indoor seating in mid-May because their little kitchen-like dining area only had a handful of tables, Kellogg-Rummel told the Daily Register for an August story about the impact of the pandemic on restaurants. Although they also had an extra loft area at the back of the store that was separate, it was not a large enough space to maintain the six-foot distancing rule and still be practical.
Deb and Ziana opted to stick with meals to go, delivery and curbside pickup.
“We’ve had a great 4 year run together,” Decades owner Donna Saathoff commented on their Facebook announcement. “It was a great combo. I will miss our daily conversations and laughs. Covid has caused tough times. I wish you all the best.”
Again, Decades the boutique will remain open.
