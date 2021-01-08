Oct. 18, 1947 — Dec. 29, 2020
OELWEIN — Delonace E. “Lonnie” Franks, 73, of Oelwein and formerly of Wadena died Tuesday morning, Dec. 29, 2020 at MercyOne Medical Center in Oelwein.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein with Pastor Margaret Yackel-Juleen officiating.
Visitation is 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10 at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.
Interment: Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein. Social distancing and masks are required at both the funeral home and the service. Relatives and friends not able to attend are encouraged to reach out to the family by leaving a message on the funeral home web site, by mail, text or phone.
Condolences may be directed to: Butch Franks, 418 3rd Avenue NW, Oelwein, Iowa 50662.
Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Delonace Evonne Franks was born Oct. 18, 1947 on a farm near Randalia, the daughter of Charlie LeRoy “Jack” and Rosie Christina (Jacobsen) Franks. Lonnie was baptized Nov. 23, 1947 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Maynard and confirmed on April 15, 1962 at St. John Lutheran Church in Arlington. She attended Wadena Public School and then Valley Community School. She loved children and did babysitting for many years. Lonnie also cleaned houses for several people in the Wadena and Fayette area. In 2009, Lonnie moved off the farm to a home in Oelwein. In 2015, she moved to MercyOne Oelwein Senior Care. Lonnie was an outdoors person. She enjoyed farm chores, hunting and fishing. Her favorite past time activities were putting jigsaw puzzles together and doing word search puzzles. Lonnie was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Arlington. Lonnie was also a long-time member of the Pleasant Ridge Club.
Lonnie is survived by two brothers: Duane (Eileen) Franks of Waukon and Butch (Jan) Franks of Oelwein; three sisters: Elaine (Gordon) Davis of Fayette, Karen (Wayne) Messler of Boone and Linda Franks of Oelwein; several nieces and nephews; and great nieces and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister: Sharon Lee.