Did you vote in the 2020 election? Were you proud of the excellent jobs our Commissioners of Elections and poll workers did? Did you know Iowa ranks as one of the top states in election integrity and lowest voter fraud incidences in the nation?
Why, then did our Republican-dominated state government feel the need to enact voter laws that suppress our citizen’s right to vote?
There are presently 250 new bills or laws passed in 43 states, that are aimed at voter suppression. Iowa is one of them. They are mostly controlled by the Republican Party. According to data from the Brennan Center for Justice this is the greatest infringement on citizen’s right to vote since the end of Reconstruction. Seems we are back there again.
The Democrats in the US House of Representatives have introduced and passed sweeping new changes to our voting rights. HR1 For the People Act is “an act to expand Americans' access to the ballot box, reduce the influence of big money in politics, strengthen ethics rules for public servants and implement other anticorruption measures for the purpose of fortifying our democracy, and for other purposes.” It also restricts partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts.
This act, put forth by the Democratic Caucus in the House , received not one Republican vote, but it passed. Which party is standing up for everyday Americans? The Democrats.
When this bill comes up for a vote in the Senate, the Republicans have vowed not to vote for it. Unless the filibuster is removed, that means it will not pass, and those restrictive laws passed by the states will limit the people’s right to vote. Big and dark money will continue to control our government and the majority of Americans will continue as the 99% who watch the 1% amass more wealth.
Which party is for the American people, not the corporations? Democrats. Remember this when you go to vote next time, oh, and don’t forget your ID.
Ann Klees,
Waterville