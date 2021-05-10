The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office stopped a crime spree that began in Wisconsin with the capture of the two subjects Friday in Clermont.
On May 7, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Prairie Du Chien Police Department of a stolen enclosed trailer and other stolen items, including two lawn tractors, and a 9mm pistol. The PDCPD reported that after putting pictures of the suspects out on Facebook and identifying them, they had received a tip that the truck and trailer involved were spotted in Clermont, near the Brick City Inn.
While deputies were en-route to investigate, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received a 911 call from the Clermont John Deere Implement stating that the male subject was in the store, attempting to buy something. When a deputy arrived, the male subject identified as Alex Richard VanErp, 27, of Faribault, Minn., attempted to flee. VanErp was tased and taken into custody. Located on his person was a stolen 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun and a large amount of methamphetamine.
Following an investigation, Alex VanErp was charged with dominion/control of a firearm by a felon (Class D felony), carrying weapons w/o a permit (aggravated misdemeanor), interference with official acts while carrying a firearm (Class D felony), possession of controlled substance w/ intent to deliver (meth) more than 5 grams (Class B felony), and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). VanErp was transported to the Fayette County Jail and held on a $50,000 bond.
A passenger in the vehicle, Aliza Lynn Bruley, 19, also of Faribault, was also in the area and taken into custody during the investigation. She was charged with possession of marijuana — 1st offense (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). She was taken to the Fayette County Jail and later released on a $1200 unsecured bond.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by Prairie Du Chien Police Department, Richland Center Police Department, Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, Hillsboro Police Department, and Black River Falls Police Department, all in Wisconsin. Other charges are pending on these subjects, pending numerous investigations among the other agencies.