Deputies find drugs while executing search warrant

An Elgin man is in custody on drug charges following a search of his home Thursday, Feb. 27. As part of an ongoing drug investigation, the Fayette County Sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at 306 Almira St., Elgin, where they arrested Timothy Scott Jones, 63, of Elgin, and Ileen Jo Penny, 52, of Manchester.
Jones was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class B felony, failure to affix drug tax stamp, gathering where controlled substance is used, both Class D felonies, and possession of drug paraphernalia, simple misdemeanor. Jones is also currently on parole with the Department of Correctional Services.
Penny was charged with driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Both were taken to the Fayette County Jail to await initial court appearances.