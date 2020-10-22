Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies acting on a tip, found a wanted subject hiding in a closet at an Elgin residence Wednesday evening, Oct. 21. At approximately 7 p.m. deputies arrived at 400 Almira St., Elgin to check on a wanted subject, where persons at the residence confirmed the subject was inside. Jaylani Devin Whiteside, 35, of Elgin was found hiding in a closet and was taken into custody without incident. Whiteside was wanted on a Fayette County arrest warrant for probation violation, original charge: possession of marijuana third offense. At the time of arrest, Whiteside was additionally charged with possession of controlled substance third offense, methamphetamine, a Class D felony, possession of a controlled substance third offense, marijuana, aggravated misdemeanor, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts, both simple misdemeanors. He was transported to Fayette County Jail where he awaits an initial appearance.

