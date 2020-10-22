Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies acting on a tip, found a wanted subject hiding in a closet at an Elgin residence Wednesday evening, Oct. 21. At approximately 7 p.m. deputies arrived at 400 Almira St., Elgin to check on a wanted subject, where persons at the residence confirmed the subject was inside. Jaylani Devin Whiteside, 35, of Elgin was found hiding in a closet and was taken into custody without incident. Whiteside was wanted on a Fayette County arrest warrant for probation violation, original charge: possession of marijuana third offense. At the time of arrest, Whiteside was additionally charged with possession of controlled substance third offense, methamphetamine, a Class D felony, possession of a controlled substance third offense, marijuana, aggravated misdemeanor, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts, both simple misdemeanors. He was transported to Fayette County Jail where he awaits an initial appearance.
Deputies find wanted man hiding in closet in Elgin home
Tags
Deb Kunkle
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recent Obituaries
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Oelwein, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 100%
- Feels Like: 38°
- Heat Index: 43°
- Wind: 8 mph
- Wind Chill: 38°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:29:40 AM
- Sunset: 06:13:40 PM
- Dew Point: 43°
- Visibility: 4 mi
Today
Showers and thundershowers early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Areas of patchy fog. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
Tonight
Showers and thundershowers early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Areas of patchy fog. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
Tomorrow
Cloudy. Much colder. High 41F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NE @ 9mph
Precip: 45% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: NNE @ 10mph
Precip: 53% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.9 mi
Wind: NNE @ 12mph
Precip: 60% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.3 mi
Wind: NNE @ 13mph
Precip: 73% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: N @ 14mph
Precip: 90% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 34°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.9 mi
Wind: N @ 15mph
Precip: 100% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 40°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.84 mi
Wind: N @ 14mph
Precip: 94% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 31°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.8 mi
Wind: N @ 13mph
Precip: 91% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 31°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: N @ 15mph
Precip: 73% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: N @ 16mph
Precip: 61% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NNW @ 17mph
Precip: 52% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 28°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NNW @ 16mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Trending
Articles
- Two from Stanley arrested for drug trafficking
- Meet the new Fairbank Police
- Oelwein native offering healing massage at 'The Haven'
- Cancer Society issues 35-mile challenge in October
- Voshell rushes for 385 yards in Oelwein playoff win
- VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Oelwein volleyball advances to 2nd round
- Alleged boat thieves apprehended through Facebook tips
- Fayette County Sheriff's Log
- Oelwein Police Log
- Outreach inspires new OHS principal
Images
Videos
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.