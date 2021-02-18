Deputy alerts Lamont city employee of water leak in the night

The city of Lamont Public Works Director Joe Opperman says they always hope the cold weather will not bring waterline problems, but when it gets cold, things just happen.
A Buchanan County deputy sheriff patrolling through downtown Lamont at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, noticed water bubbling up through cracks in the street in front of Common Grounds Coffee House on Bush Street. He alerted Opperman, who went to check out the situation.
The public works director determined a leak had formed in the water service line to Common Grounds and he called the city’s waterlines and excavation contractor Oasis Well and Pump from Manchester.
Heavy equipment soon arrived, as Opperman said they had to open up the street, dig down to find the leak and cap it off. Common Grounds was the only business affected by the leak.
Opperman said he and another city employee, along with four from Oasis worked several hours into the early morning to get to the source of the problem and stop the leak. He is thankful for the deputy’s attention to detail that helped catch the problem sooner than later.
He said they have set Common Grounds up with a temporary service line shared with a neighbor for the time being. Oasis will make a complete repair of the service line when the frost is out of the ground in the spring.
City Clerk Paula Harvey said the city has been fortunate so far through the cold weather and this is the first, and hopefully only, instance of a problem this season.