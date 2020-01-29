MercyOne Oelwein site administrator Terri Derflinger smiled as she looked at the large collage in the hallway near her office door. MercyOne Medical Center Oelwein is featured at the center, with various photos of the Oelwein hospital over the years surrounding it. The hospital is entering its 94th year in the community and Derflinger has maintained a 41-year career with Mercy and its affiliate in Waterloo.
Looking back over more than four decades in healthcare, Derflinger marvels at the advances that have been made in medical research, training and lifesaving techniques.
“I have had the best career I could ever have picked,” she said. “It has given me the best friends, coworkers, and community members. I love this community. I love helping others, and more than that, I love raising people up.”
She was barely a teenager when her father died of a brain tumor at age 42 in 1969. During that time of staying by his bedside and working through the difficult struggle, she made the decision that nursing was her calling. Upon graduating from Don Bosco, she earned her RN at Marshalltown School of Nursing. She went on to earn her BSN from Coe College in 1989.
Derflinger began as an RN at St. Francis Emergency Department in Waterloo. She then transferred to Oelwein Mercy Hospital to lead their Critical Care Pediatrics and medical surgery in-patients, which was located on the Third Floor at the time. She was called back to Covenant in Waterloo as house supervisor.
“At that time, my two oldest boys Dustin and Dana were in high school wrestling and I found I was missing out on too much,” Derflinger said. She left her position to be able to see her kids in sports. During that time, she worked in home care, occupational medicine and cardiac rehab. She felt very strongly that the Oelwein hospital should have a cardiac rehab unit. She had the training and at the time, Candi Steele was her boss.
“She (Steele) believed in Oelwein and that we needed it. So, she helped push the project and I came back to help create the cardiac rehab on the Fourth Floor,” Derflinger said. “That was about 20 years ago.” Not long after the cardiac rehab was established, pulmonary rehab was also added.
She then became Director of Clinic Operations and Hospitalists at Covenant in Waterloo.
“I’ve pretty much been able to select where I wanted to work over the years. Having a positive attitude has been at the base of my career,” she said.
In 2006 Derflinger was one of the first to receive the award as one of Iowa’s 100 Great Nurses. It’s an award she highly treasures, as it is given through nominations from peers and patients. To be among the one hundred top nurses in the state is indeed a great honor. She carries an inspiring quote with her daily that explains how she feels about her life, “A meaningful life is not being rich, being popular, being highly educated, or being perfect. It’s about being real, being humble, being able to share ourselves and touch the lives of others.” Those who know Derflinger know she lives by example; leads by love.
It was that love and commitment that brought her to CEO Jack Dusenbery’s office about eight years ago. The Oelwein hospital was seeking a new site administrator and Derflinger wanted to talk about the position.
“’I think I can make a difference,’ I remember telling him, but added that I was not prepared to go in front of the board for an interview,” she recalls. It was during the same time Derflinger was going through chemotherapy treatments for breast cancer and she had lost her hair. She did not feel comfortable about an in-person interview. Dusenbery brought her name up to board members who gave a unanimous thumbs-up to hiring her for the job.
“I felt I needed to bring back the positive side of healthcare and what the hospital really means to the community,” she said.
Her 41-year tenure with MercyOne is coming to a close, but not without a nod to the progress that has been made in many areas. Derflinger is especially proud of the monthly food truck and amazed at how the hospital has helped people conquer food insecurity.
She notes that two major additions to the hospital, the radiology unit and most recently the new ER, lab and ambulance garage, and convenient care, have improved critical care for area residents. An addition to the clinic is in progress, which will move urgent care and occupational medicine down to the First Floor and better parking options for patients. MercyOne Foundation and Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation have helped with funding for this addition.
But without a doubt, her greatest influence is closer to her heart. All four of her and husband Dave’s children have established careers in healthcare. Dr. Dustin Derflinger is a C.E.R (certified emergency room doctor), Dana is manager of medical staff credentialing department at MercyOne. Tia is a physician assistant in pediatric neurosurgery in Milwaukee, and Devin is working on his RN degree.
“We are so very proud of each of them,” she said.
Derflinger will be honored at two retirement receptions. The first is today, 4-6 p.m. at the Oelwein MercyOne First Floor conference room. The second reception will be 1:30-3:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the Waterloo MercyOne Medical Center, Classroom 11.
She said the board has yet to name a replacement for her and she will continue to have a presence at the hospital as her time permits. With five grandkids and another on the way, she knows where she wants to spend her spare time. It is her hope that the board will choose someone who loves and supports the Oelwein community as she has.
Derflinger said she does not want gifts; her career has been among her greatest gifts, but a written note or memory would be truly cherished.
She remains forever grateful for the wonderful employees that have helped to make her career successful. She says they have stuck with her through some rough water, but they have emerged successful together.
“If not for the people at the hospital, we couldn’t be a success,” she said.