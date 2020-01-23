Terri Derflinger, site administrator for the MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center, is retiring.
An announcement issued Thursday by MercyOne said two retirement receptions — one in Oelwein and one in Waterloo — will be held next week to celebrate Derflinger's 41-year career.
"She has served our health system in multiple leadership roles, such as House Supervisor, Clinic Operations Director, Mission Integration Direction and the Site Administrator for Oelwein Medical Center," the news release said.
On Thursday, Jan. 30, a reception will be held from 4-6 p.m. at MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center in the first floor conference room and lobby
On Friday, Jan. 31, a reception will be held from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center in classroom 11.