We are extremely proud of the direction Starmont School District is headed and how the district has handled this very challenging year. The 2020-2021 school year has been a year that I would call unprecedented and grueling for many. However, within these demanding times, we have also created many positive and memorable moments. As we all know, each district has been working with staff, community, parents, Department of Education, Iowa Health and Fayette County Health since March of 2020 to allow our students and staff, the safest environment for learning.
Starmont, like most districts, has had a limitless number of letters, updates, and posts trying our best to inform our communities, parents, staff, and students. This year has been like no other year in my 32 years of education. I can honestly say the most demanding year of my career.
We started this past spring and summer trying to understand the impact of this virus. We created our “Return to Learn Plan” as instructed by the Iowa Department of Education. We set up new bus rules, classroom rules, purchased thousands of dollars of PPE and did our best job of training our staff on what we thought would better serve our students. We outlined how the students would eat lunch, walk in the hallway, and stay safe as learning continued.
There are numerous positive items that have been generated during this time. We have found that our community, students and staff are overwhelmingly resilient with the numerous task that have been placed upon their shoulders. The staff and students were trained and are learning the Google Learning Process. Most adults and students have been trained on Zoom software and have implemented both Google Classroom and Zoom into a new learning style. Our Nutrition program learned how to serve food to our three communities when the food program was most needed. We created an online registration system to sign up for Starmont School in early August… first time in Starmont. It was a huge success. Our school picture system was stream-lined and the majority of our parents and students liked the new changes.
It was also noted that our technology 1:1 program was updated and has increased to extend to K-12. We currently have enough technology to provide for our entire district. Most of our 1:1 computers are less than three years old.
Budget
This pandemic has also had a reverse effect on Starmont’s budget. Even though we have purchased thousands of dollars of items we wouldn’t have purchased in the past…the state and federal monies were enough to offset the extra cost. We have continually put into play the philosophy “Is it a need or a want.” This has allowed us to make purchases and provide updates that have not been allowed in our district for some time. These items include: buses, curriculum, technology, updated gyms, updated classrooms and furniture among numerous other items. Our biggest project was our current waste lagoon. The lagoon was just officially finished in January which was about a $1.2 million dollar project. Five years ago the Starmont School Board faced extreme budget concerns. Now the Starmont School District budget is in very good shape.
Exciting Times:
The Starmont and West Central School Boards have teamed together for the 2021-22 school year. Each district has committed to sharing a superintendent and, it appears, a head maintenance director. In fact, by the time this article is posted, the two boards may have announced their new leader. These are exciting times as new leadership will take the reins in both districts. Mr. [Fred] Matlage will be returning to Sumner as the superintendent, but not a shared superintendent, and I will be retiring after 32 years. I believe we have Starmont in a position that the new leader can come in and work on the educational pieces that all administrators long to do. (What is best for kids?) This will give the new leader the ability to move the district even further into the future.