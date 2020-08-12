Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for 13 Iowa counties on Tuesday in response to a severe storm that blew through Iowa on Monday causing widespread damage.
The storm left more than half a million Iowa household without power Monday, and by Tuesday morning there still were 450,000 households without power. “The severity of the damage to the power grid could mean that some power outages last for several days,” Reynolds said at a press conference Tuesday morning.
The governor said initial estimates indicate about 10 million crop acres were damaged by the storm. Part of the roof was torn off the Madrid Home for the Aged in Boone County, forcing the evacuation of residents, including six who are infected with COVID-19. At the Nelson Manor nursing home in Newton, 20 residents were evacuated to a nearby church. The Iowa Veterans Home and the Woodward Resource Center for the disabled also sustained severe damage in the storm, Reynolds said.
The governor’s proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to the effects of the severe weather in Benton, Boone, Cedar, Clinton, Dallas, Jasper, Johnson, Linn, Marshall, Muscatine, Poweshiek, Story and Tama counties. The proclamation also activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program.
According to the governor’s office, it’s expected that additional proclamations will be issued for other Iowa counties.
The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200% of the federal poverty level or a maximum annual income of $43,440 for a family of three. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery. The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.
Disaster Case Management is a program to address serious needs to overcome a disaster-related hardship, injury or adverse condition. Disaster case managers work with clients to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance, advice and referral to obtain a service or resource. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program; it closes 180 days from the date of the governor’s proclamation. For information on the Disaster Case Management Program, contact your local community action association or visit www.iowacommunityaction.org.
In addition, the proclamation temporarily suspends regulatory provisions pertaining to weight limits and hours of service for disaster repair crews and drivers delivering goods and services and the movement of loads related to responding to the severe storm system throughout the state of Iowa.