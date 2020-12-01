Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies while on patrol at 5:13 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, discovered a burglary to a camper parked in rural Fayette. Deputies conducted an investigation that led to the arrest of Dalton James Bunn, 22, of Maynard. The Sheriff’s Office then executed two search warrants, one on the vehicle Bunn was driving and the second at his residence that subsequently led to further charges.
After a search of Bunn’s residence, it was discovered he had an active methamphetamine lab in an outbuilding. The County’s mobile lab team was called along with Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office lab team to assist.
Bunn was charged with manufacturing of controlled substance methamphetamine, a Class B felony, two counts of burglary in the third degree, a Class D felony, burglary in the second degree, a Class C felony and criminal mischief in the first degree a Class D felony.
Bunn was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he was released the next day by the courts to pre-trial services.
The Sheriff's Office reports this is an ongoing investigation and more charges and other arrests could be made.