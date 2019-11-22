A magistrate judge will not reconsider his dismissal of four nuisance cases brought against properties on West Charles owned by Dr. Anthony Leo.
Magistrate John Sullivan issued his order Nov. 18 declining the city’s request for reconsideration. The properties are a boxcar and a defunct storefront at 800 W. Charles, and vacant one-story brick houses at 804 and 820 W. Charles.
Leo says in court documents that the properties are co-owned by himself, E. Joellen Leo and John B. Leo.
Sullivan first dismissed the cases in October when he ruled that city code did not contain the specific section on which the violations were based — code section 25-60.
The city then filed its motion to reconsider arguing that the citations were filed on July 31, 2018, when the city code did include Section 25-60. That section was removed and replaced with “analogous provisions in 25-31” on Oct. 8, 2018, the motion says.
In his Nov. 18 order, Sullivan said, “The court has reviewed the record in this matter and determines that the city did not comply with Iowa code section 622.62(1).”
That section deals with how city ordinances are admitted in the state’s courts.
Leo’s attorney, Erich D. Priebe, had argued in a resistance to the city’s motion for reconsideration that the court was correct because of “the City’s own failure to assert any pertinent ordinances in this matter. To review, the Court dismissed the City’s cases because the City’s cited violations ... are simply not present in the City Code ... The City acknowledges that the ordinances upon which it initially based suit were ‘amended’ and ‘remove[d]’ from the Oelwein City Code.”