The Archdiocese of Dubuque’s Office of Disability Inclusion will host a retreat day for persons with diverse abilities and special needs on Saturday, Oct. 26, at St. Stephen the Witness Catholic Student Center in Cedar Falls.
“Colors of Faith” is the theme for the retreat which is open to all adults with diverse abilities, their families, friends, volunteers and caregivers.
Mindy Hart, director of the Archdiocese’s Office of Disability Inclusion, said the purpose of the retreat is to “provide an opportunity where anyone wanting to grow in their faith can do so without barriers that may limit and or prevent participation.” It is open to anyone wanting to deepen their faith by celebrating with persons with disabilities.
The retreat will include prayer, sharing, singing, activities, and social time which explore the color of emotions and how they are related to different events in the life of Jesus. A light breakfast, treats and lunch will be provided.
The retreat is specifically geared toward adults with disabilities, but anyone who attends will grow spiritually, Hart said.
Hart explained that the phrase “diverse abilities” recognizes the fact that everyone has diverse abilities. “We each have special gifts and this event recognizes these gifts and removes barriers to participation for individuals with intellectual, physical, emotional, and sensory differences.”
Although the retreat is sponsored by the Catholic community, Hart said, anyone wanting to grow in their faith is invited to attend. “In true ecumenical spirit,” she added, “all in attendance will be welcomed into the retreat community.”
The retreat will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. St. Stephen Center is located at 1019 W. 23rd St. in Cedar Falls and is handicap accessible.
Information and registration is available at 563-556-2580x286 (email: dbqcffpc@dbqarch.org) and online at http://bit.do/colors-of-faith