The Jesup girls basketball team poses with the State Tournament plaque they received after their game Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.

 ROGER JOHNSON | INDEPENDENCE BULLETIN JOURNAL

DES MOINES — Dike-New Hartford’s Ellie Foster scored 21 points as she led Class 3A’s top-ranked team to a 56-43 win over Jesup in their State Tournament quarterfinal game Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.

Jesup held Foster to 1 point in the second half, but the damage was done as the Wolverines led 33-25 at the half.

Jesup led once in the first half, pulling ahead 14-13 with 1 minute left in the first quarter. The J-Hawks finished the frame with a 3-point lead. But the Wolverines regained the advantage as they went on a 10-0 run to open the second quarter, in the end outscoring Jesup 20-9.

Sophomore Amanda Treplow led Jesup in scoring with 14 points, followed by senior Brittney Lingenfelter with 12 , senior Payton McHone with 6, senior Brianna Lingenfelter with 5, senior Allison Flaherty with 4 and freshman Laney Pilcher with 2.

SCORING BY QUARTER

Jesup 16 9 9 9 — 43

D-NH 13 20 11 12 — 56