The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is accepting comments on proposed changes to walleye length limits on the Mississippi River, through March 5.
The DNR is proposing to extend current length limits in Mississippi River Pools 12-20 to include the entire Mississippi River in Iowa. This change will reflect regulation changes in Minnesota and Wisconsin waters of Pool 9-12. If approved, the entire Iowa/Wisconsin and Iowa/Illinois Mississippi River boundary waters will have the same walleye regulations.
Currently, all Mississippi River Pools have a 15-inch minimum walleye length limit. Additionally, all 20 to 27 inch long walleye caught from Mississippi River Pools 12 through 20 must be immediately released alive, and no more than one walleye greater than 27 inches long may be taken per day.
Comments on the proposed length limit change may be submitted through March 5 via email to fisheries@dnr.iowa.gov, or by mail to Joe Larscheid, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Wallace State Office Building, 502 East Ninth Street, Des Moines, Iowa, 50319-0034.
The Iowa DNR has scheduled listening sessions from noon to 2 p.m., March 5 at three locations where individuals may convey their comments if they choose. Attendees will be asked to give their names for the record and to confine their remarks to the content of the proposed length limit change. Locations include:
Driftless Area Education & Visitors Center, 1944 Columbus Road, Lansing
Swiss Valley Nature Center, 13606 Swiss Valley Road, Peosta
Lucille A. Carver Mississippi Riverside Environmental Research Station (LACMRERS), 3388 Highway 22, Muscatine
Any person attending these sessions and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.