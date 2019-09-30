DUNDEE – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating a fish kill in Backbone State Park that was reported Saturday, Sept. 28, by trout anglers who saw dead fish in Richmond Springs and Fenchel Creek.
Backbone is three miles south of Strawberry Point in Delaware County.
Staff from DNR parks, environmental services and fisheries investigated over the weekend, but did not identify a pollutant source, according to a DNR news release. They found dead trout and non-game fish, but also saw numerous live fish in several sections of the streams.
DNR will continue to look for the cause of the partial fish kill.
Heavy rains Friday night may have washed contaminants into the streams, the news release said. Prompt reporting by trout anglers meant investigators could quickly look for a pollutant source. Early reporting of a fish kill or pollutants in a stream can help DNR trace and stop a fish kill. Notify DNR by calling the local field office or 515-725-8694 after hours.
According to the park's website, it is well-known for trout fishing in its cold, clear, quick-flowing stream. Richmond Springs is the source that feeds the stream and is located near the north end of the park.
A variety of trails and a 600-foot ADA concrete sidewalk and concrete ADA parking lot along the trout stream provide access to the stream.