The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will host a virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m., Feb. 23, to review the recently completed hunting and trapping seasons, discuss possible changes to rules and regulations, and address other topics as requested and time allows.
The meeting is open to the public and replaces the series of meetings held across the state. This online platform has a limit of 1,000 attendees and attendees must sign up to attend. Sign up in advance for this meeting at tinyurl.com/fevhhvff. A confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the meeting.
The DNR will hold an additional virtual meeting if there is a need.