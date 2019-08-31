Our public parks and walking/biking trails are great sources for enjoyment and physical activity to many residents of all ages. Local farmer Darwin “Pete” Peterson is among those who enjoys an early morning run along the trail that wraps around the city’s east side. But lately, Peterson is a little wary of his safety after being attacked and bitten by a dog while on the trail.
Peterson said the incident happened Wednesday morning when it was just getting light out, about 6:15. He had started his run from the Williams Wellness Center and headed east to catch the trail behind the Middle School.
“It happened on the trail just east of Fifth Street SE,” Peterson said of the encounter with a man and his leashed dog on the trail. “The man was trying to hold his dog back because it was growling at me and he lost hold of it. The leash was long enough that it got to me. It bit me between my thumb and first finger and broke the skin.”
Peterson said he didn’t think the bite was bad because it didn’t bleed right away so he didn’t stop to talk to the dog’s owner. He said the man and dog disappeared quickly, because he talked to a guy that was behind him on the trail and he didn’t see them when he came around the corner about three minutes later. Peterson said the dog owner never said a word to him when the attack and bite happened.
“But I was shaking my hand, so I think he had to know it got me,” Peterson said. “When I got back to the Wellness Center, my hand was all bloody and swelled up.”
He says he can’t give a really good description of the dog because it was foggy and still not very light out, and he just wanted to get away from the animal. All he saw was a brown dog about two feet tall and aggressive. Peterson said he had encountered the man and dog a couple of weeks prior the incident, but the
man was able to hold the animal back that day.
Peterson went to the emergency room at MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center where they cleaned up and bandaged the wound. A police officer interviewed him at the time.
Since he was unable to get information from the dog’s owner, there is no way of knowing whether the animal has been properly vaccinated. Peterson has already begun the series of painful rabies shots he must take to be sure he doesn’t contract the disease from the bite.
“I had five shots the other day; two in each leg and in the arm. I have to go back three more times for one shot each time,” Peterson said.
Peterson isn’t the only person to have encountered the man and his dog on the trail. One woman remembers meeting a younger guy maybe 30-40 years old walking a brown dog. She has met them at least three times on the trail.
The dog growled in a very mean way, she said. The man had a good grip on the dog, or he would have charged and bitten her, she added. She said she has not seen them this week.
Peterson said he has been checking the area trying to find the owner, but so far he has come up empty.
“It would be good to get the dog off the trail before it hurts someone else or children,” he said.
The Daily Register made an inquiry to the Police Department Friday, but has not received a response as of this writing.