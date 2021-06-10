A Dunkerton man is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing a gun and a dog, among other items from a Waucoma home last month.
Clayton Hardt Fettkether, 23, is charged in Fayette County District Court with the Class D felonies of third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief, as well as second-degree arson (Class C felony) and third-degree theft (aggravated Misdemeanor), according to a news release from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 11:50 p.m., May 28, Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary at a woman’s home in southeast Waucoma. A deputy arrived to find a door to the residence was kicked in, property was destroyed and items were stolen — including a firearm and the owner’s dog, the news release says.
A Facebook post later led to the recovery of the dog which was located an hour away, two days later, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Fettkether was arrested on June 10 after a weeklong investigation. Fayette County was assisted by the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
According to court documents, Fettkether admitted during an interview with authorities to breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, taking things and destroying property. He said he ignited a gas grill, turning it to maximum heat, leaned it against the house and left. Siding was burned and warped.
The woman reported that destroyed property includes the siding, two motorcycles, bathroom fixtures, basement pipes and a water heater.
Most of the stolen items were recovered — including the shotgun.
Fettkether is free on a $15,000 cash bond.
The court issued a no-contact order to protect Fettkether’s alleged victim.