FAIRBANK TWP. — Exterior work appeared substantially done late last week on the Dollar General store going in across from the ethanol plant east of Fairbank. Septic system work was being done Thursday afternoon, and the parking lot remained in gravel form.
The store’s address is 1023 Central Ave., Fairbank, but it’s outside city limits. Even so, the store has garnered opposition from city leaders, including Mayor Mike Harter.
The warranty deed conveying the property from James L. Kaufman Sr. and Glenda J. Kaufman to Dollar General was recorded with Buchanan County on May 8 under the limited liability company “DGOGFairbankia100919 LLC.”
The real estate, located across Iowa Highway 281 from the ethanol plant, is described as Lot One RSBR Central Avenue Addition part of the Northeast Quarter, Township 90 North, Range 10 West of the Fifth P.M., Fairbank Township, Buchanan County. The survey plat was dated April 27.
The Buchanan County Board of Supervisors approved the preliminary plat March 9 on a 2-1 vote after the Planning and Zoning Commission voted 4-2 in favor.
Zoning Administrator Matt Even said the “no” votes were based on the high corn suitability rating and that they didn’t want to take prime agricultural land out of production.
Supervisor Clayton Orht cast the dissenting vote.