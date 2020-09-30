The Oelwein Dollars for Scholars scholarship process is online through a program called ChapterNet developed by Scholarship America. This process allows the seniors to complete one profile that will link them to our local scholarships, as well as regional and national ones. This is the only way Oelwein Dollars for Scholars scholarships can be applied for and received.
Oelwein Dollars for Scholars will be hosting a presentation via Zoom about ChapterNet to explain its uses and programs. We will be instructing students and parents on how to enter your profile and complete the steps to apply for Dollars for Scholars scholarships.
OHS seniors and their parents are invited to join this important presentation as it directly affects them this year and their profile should be started soon.
Here is the link to join the Zoom meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m. https://edwardjones.zoom.us/j/96391430607?pwd=OEJNSFlpc09wblQweTZKc1FlN2JIUT09
Dollars for Scholars are looking forward to helping OCHS seniors get started on their scholarship process. Contact Kathy Lenth at 319-283-1301 with any questions.