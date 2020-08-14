Oelwein residents are once again showing their support of others impacted by catastrophe by organizing a donation drive for those affected by the derecho that hit the Cedar Rapids area on Monday, Aug. 10.
Shawna Hoffman and Anthony Ricchio are working to organize carload trips for the next week to help bring needed supplies to people in the Linn County area who are still without power and cleanup resources.
“I’m from Cedar Rapids and still have a lot of friends down there. It is devastating what they are going through,” Shawna said Thursday.
She suggests items most needed are water, shelf-stable food that does not require cooking or refrigeration to eat, candles, gas cans, rakes, and chainsaw blades.
“If people want to donate money instead, I would suggest gift cards to Casey’s, Kwik Star or a hardware store would be appropriate,” she said.
Right now, she and Ricchio have been contacting the American Red Cross and other help agencies in the Cedar Rapids area for places to take the donations to be distributed.
Local drop off spots to take donations are O-Town Hobbies, 1600 S. Frederick Ave. (north of City Laundering), Shawna’s house, 823 First Ave. N.E., and Fareway, where two large boxes are set up.
“Anthony and I will get the items delivered to those in need. I will make as many trips as needed,” Shawna said. They hope the donation drive will only be necessary for the next seven to 10 days, but will continue for a longer time if the need exists.
“This community has a lot of connections in Cedar Rapids from Oelwein, former classmates, neighbors, etc. We’ve helped people farther away than this in the past. This is neighbor helping neighbor. That’s what Iowans do,” Ricchio said.