Downtown building condition sparks Council work session discussion

Oelwein City Council held a work session prior to Monday night’s regular proceedings to discuss a downtown building that has fallen into disrepair.
The building at 27 S. Frederick Ave. formerly housed Seams Sew Simple, operated and owned by Barb Wegner. The business closed up prior to the onset of COVID-19, but a leaking roof has caused issues with the building over the last year.
Councilwoman Renee Cantrell reminded fellow council members that there have been problems with the building for some time.
“This is not a new issue; we have discussed this before,” Cantrell said. “This has now become a safety and a health issue.”
Oelwein Community Development Building Official Jay Shekleton told the Council the interior of the building was inspected on April 12. Following the inspection, a letter was sent to Wegner stating findings of severe water damage and mold issues due to deterioration of roof material. The holes in the second floor roof have resulted in excessive bird feces all over in the second level.
Shekleton said a notice of abatement was sent to Wegner on April 15 directing her to have the feces, mold, and affected contents inside the building removed and then repair the roof so there would be no more issues inside.
On April 16, his office sent an unsafe structure notice to Wegner. Shekleton said utility companies were also notified to disconnect utilities due to safety concerns.
Shekleton told the Council he has talked with Wegner and she is trying to cooperate with removing contents in the building, but has had trouble finding people to help her on a regular basis.
Adjoining property owner Mike Leo, who operates Leo’s Italian Restaurant and Generations Lounge, told the Council his business is suffering because of patrons have noticed a smell from the empty building. Leo said one customer became ill and went to the hospital because of the mold issue. He pressed the Council to do more to remedy the situation.
“These two buildings have been problems for years. Now it’s affecting my business. It’s a real health hazard,” Leo said.
Shekleton said the building is structurally sound except for needing a new roof.
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger said there is money left in the downtown improvement coffers that could be used. He said the city would just get the building to the point where it wouldn’t be an issue, but not to a livable (upstairs apartments) or useable business. But that would only happen if the city acquired the property, which would be a last resort, he said.
Cantrell felt the building should be taken down.
Councilman Matt Weber said if the city got to the point of putting funds into it, he would rather see the money spent on fixing it up than tearing it down.
“This is a health and safety issue. He (Leo) has customers complaining,” Cantrell said.
Oelwein Police Chief Jeremy Logan told the Council that trying to hold property owners accountable continues to be an issue. He said there is a section in the city code that allows the city to do that.
City Attorney Patrick Dillon explained the basics of that code section mean if it (a structure) is threatening anybody in any way it needs to be documented and then the city can move forward. He said Leo can invoke his property rights if he can show there is a drift that affects his property or business.
Mulfinger, noting the discussion was closing in on the 6 p.m. regular Council meeting, said it is in the city’s best interest to work with the property owner. He said it would be a last resort to acquire the building through means of the judicial system.
Shekleton said his office is working with Wegner to get the situation resolved. He added that every situation is unique and requires consideration.