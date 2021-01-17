OELWEIN — A couple of years ago the city of Oelwein started a forgivable loan program to help spark improvements and business development in the downtown area. The program uses Tax Increment Financing (TIF) money to make this program possible.
To be eligible for the Downtown Improvement Program, applications are ranked on renovation, reconstruction, updating, maintenance, façade improvement and upper story housing of a downtown building.
At the recent City Council meeting, approval was given to increase the annual available funding from $75,000 to $180,000. The increase was made possible because the downtown is seeing more revenue.
The city will conduct a public meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15 at the Oelwein Community Plaza to review the program and answer any questions. All interested persons are welcome.
The Oelwein Chamber and Area Development (OCAD) Housing Committee is tasked with reviewing applications for the program. Any building upon which an application is being made must be within the downtown TIF district and a map of this district is available through City Hall.
Funding requests can be from $5,000 to $25,000 for projects that do not include upper story housing. If upper story housing is included in the planned project, then up to $50,000 is available.
The OCAD Housing Committee will make recommendations to the City Council who makes the final decision in awarding funds.
The goal of the City Council in creating this program was to show how improvements can bring new life to old buildings. The improvements should make each building unique and in that regard, the Council is looking for applications that have a “wow” factor and will make an impact in the downtown.
Incorporating art and design is encouraged in the applications. Applicants can score additional points if they have professional plans and designs accompanying their applications.
Persons considering applying to the program should do their homework by adding pictures, timelines, building history and projected improvement drawings or photos. If approved,, the successful applicant has six months to start the project and one year from the start to complete the improvements. If they fail to meet the timeline, they are required to repay the loan to the city.
The Council and the OCAD Housing Committee are excited to be able to offer this program and hope that it sparks some renovation interests for some of the downtown buildings.