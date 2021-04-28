OELWEIN — Five downtown businesses will be funded for facelifts and other improvements following City Council’s approval of forgivable loans through tax increment financing. Funds are provided through the city’s Downtown Improvement Program that utilizes TIF money for a five-year forgivable loan. The city allocates $75,000 annually for this program.
Property owners that are approved for funding have one year to complete their improvements, with the city monitoring progress while holding a lien on each property to ensure that funds are paid back if the project is not completed within the time frame.
Forgivable loans were approved for:
101 S. Frederick, $25,000, to provide a window facelift for the new location of Hacienda Del Rio Mexican restaurant
21 S. Frederick, $3,712, to First Garden Chinese restaurant for a new awning
100 First St. S.W., $19,130, to update a downtown apartment and also help renovations to the Kokomo
21 E. Charles, $22,400, for tuckpointing on the Farmer’s Daughters Quilts
22 S. Frederick, $4,275, to help tuckpoint the brick on the front façade to ensure it continues to be in good shape.
The City Council created the Downtown Improvement Program to show how improvements can bring old buildings new life. The Council wants improvements to make each building unique. All applicants were reviewed by the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development (OCAD) Housing Committee, which provided recommendations to the City Council, which, in turn, makes the final decision in awarding funding.
Oelwein Aquatic Center Pool Manager Peggy Sherrets addressed the Council with concerns in finding enough lifeguards for the upcoming swimming season. She said it seems no one wants to work. Sherrets said she went to three different schools to recruit and has also talked with other city pool managers who are facing the same problem. She asked the Council to consider raising the hourly rate of pay for lifeguards to $9.65 to get more interested in working.
The Council listened to Sherrets’ concerns on wages. Mayor Brett DeVore said City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger and Oelwein Parks Superintendent Josh Johnson will be working together toward a solution.
The Council adopted the second reading of an ordinance increasing public tree care and fees.
A public hearing was set for 6 p.m. Monday, May 10, on a proposal for the city to enter into a water revenue loan and disbursement agreement not to exceed $709,000 for the city’s portion of an upcoming watermain replacement project that is not covered by a Community Development Block Grant. This will be a state revolving loan for the water utility.
The Council approved a resolution authorizing temporary closure of public ways or grounds for OCAD events.
Endorsement was given for application of trail funding from the Iowa DOT COVID-19 Relief Recreational Trails Program. The Parks Department will apply for trail funds set aside by the Iowa DOT from the Cares Act. These funds will help the city finish their trail and help create a horseshoe around the town.
The Council approved a request allowing Oelwein schools to set up a mobile food trailer in the Aquatic Center parking lot to provide summer meals.
A rezoning request for 1105 and 1205 N. Frederick from C2 Commercial to R1 Residential was referred to the Planning and Zoning Commission for recommendation.
A television inspection of sanitary sewers by Municipal Pipe Tool was approved not to exceed $12,000. This work is required to evaluate the condition of several sanitary sewer lines.
A-Line Striping’s proposal of $10,208.44 was approved for paint striping of roads, crosswalks and parking lots. This is an annual project. Councilman Matt Weber suggested for next year’s bidding that a more durable paint be requested that may not need to be reapplied as often. Utility Superintendent Vic Kane said he agreed and added that is in the plans for next year.
Following reports, the Council entered into an executive session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(i). When the Council returned to regular session, Mulfinger was directed to list updates to the city administrator’s contract on the next meeting, May 10.
Councilman Weber asked when the Council would feel safe returning meetings back in City Hall, and when will it not be necessary to wear masks in public buildings. Mulfinger said they have been following CDC guidelines, but he would review them for any recent changes.