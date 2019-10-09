INDEPENDENCE – Despite the construction on 1st Street, Em’s Coffee filled to overflowing with people interested in what Dr. Jill Biden, the wife of former Vice President Joe Biden, had to say about her husband’s campaign for president.
The event opened with Buchanan County Democrat Central Committee Chair Dan Callahan introducing Biden. She taught English and reading in high schools for 13 years. For about 15 years, she was an English and writing instructor at Delaware Technical and Community College.
In January 2007, she earned a doctor of education in educational leadership from the University of Delaware. Since 2009, she has been a professor of English at Northern Virginia Community College.
Right after health care and working with the Affordable Care Act (aka Obamacare), she is a strong proponent of education. She said when teachers are polled, they are more interested in getting students the resources they need. Pay is not no. 1. She also wants to make community college tuition affordable.
Dr. Biden also spoke about the need to address climate change and to sign on again to the Paris Agreement.
“We need a plan based on science, not Trump’s science fiction,” she said.
She said her husband has also supported women’s rights for over 25 years and can work with both sides of the aisle. “We need to come together to beat the president we have now,” she said.
Biden believes her husband’s integrity and resilience can overcome President Trump’s bid for the White House.
Immigration and the “Dreamers” (named for the DREAM Act, an acronym for Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors Act) were also brought up.
“Joe believes there has to be a responsible path to citizenship,” said Dr. Biden.
“He’s the only one that can walk in day one and do the job,” said audience member Pat Greenley.
After the event, Dr. Biden was asked what candidate Biden would look for in a running mate. “Someone with compatible values,” she said. “Joe and Barak had the same values and morals. Their administration worked so well together. They were in synch.”