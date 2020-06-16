Oelwein Chiropractic Clinic welcomes Oelwein native, Dr. Karlee Dresen, who has recently joined the clinic as an independent contractor.
She graduated from Oelwein High School in 2012 and continued her education at the University of Northern Iowa. In 2016, she completed her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Movement and Exercise Science, with a Health Promotion minor. She earned her Doctor of Chiropractic Degree in 2020 from Palmer College of Chiropractic.
Dr. Dresen said she fell in love with chiropractic at a very early age. Her mom worked as a chiropractic assistant, which led to Karlee being with her at the clinic for many hours during the week. While there, Karlee got to see the ins and outs of the office on a day-to-day basis. She said there wasn’t a part of it that she didn’t like.
Her love for chiropractic grew while taking anatomy classes in high school and learning about the human body. From that time on, she knew that becoming a chiropractor was her dream. While at UNI, Dr. Dresen gained experience working as a pre-chiropractic assistant intern at a chiropractic clinic in Cedar Falls.
At Palmer College of Chiropractic, Dr. Dresen’s knowledge grew to include a vast array of chiropractic techniques. She found her true passion for working in upper cervical (neck) care. This passion developed further while receiving Blair Upper Cervical care herself. At the time, she suffered from extreme migraines that were debilitating. Blair technique gave her freedom from her migraines, finally alleviating her symptoms.
Dr. Dresen has since become trained in Blair technique and has brought upper-cervical-specific care to Oelwein. She is also trained in, and practices, full-spine chiropractic care. Her unique training allows her to tailor care plans to best meet patients’ needs, helping them to achieve their health goals.
In her free time, Dr. Dresen loves spending time with her fiancé, Nathan, their dog, Roo, and their kitten, Vinny. She enjoys traveling to the Mississippi River on the weekends, walking, hiking, and spending time outside. They are thrilled to be living back in Oelwein, serving the community and surrounding area.
We feel very fortunate to have Dr. Dresen in our clinic. She is now seeing patients at Oelwein Chiropractic Clinic, where appointments can be made by calling 319-283-3824.