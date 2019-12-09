DUBUQUE — The upcoming Driftless Region Beef Conference will showcase two nationally-known keynote speakers.
Sara Place, currently director of sustainability for Elanco, and formerly senior director for Sustainable Beef Production Research at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, will discuss how cattle can help protect our environment and be sustainable.
Following Place, Lacey Alexander, animal welfare lead for beef, Cargill Protein North America, will discuss beef quality assurance and the role of animal welfare and handling in the beef industry.
The conference will be held Jan. 30-31, at the Grand River Conference Center in Dubuque, Iowa.
“This year our conference is looking at the beef industry from the national, big-picture view down to the day-to-day production level,” Schwab said. “While our keynote speakers are presenting on the big-picture level, both are well grounded in both production and basic research. I know they will do a great job getting us thinking about the industry as a whole, but also the role and importance of the producer to the industry also.”
Other speakers include Grant Dewell, Terry Engelken, Katy Lippolis, and Lee Schulz, Iowa State University; Wayne Coblentz, University of Wisconsin; Josh McCann, University of Illinois; Eldon Cole, and Allison Meyer, University of Missouri; Darrell Peel, Oklahoma State University, and Galen Erickson, University of Nebraska Lincoln.
“We are putting different spin on the evening bull pen session by featuring a panel of practicing veterinarians,” Schwab said. “We hope it will be a local version of Baxter Black – a lot of education with a little philosophy and fun!”
The early registration fee is $85 per person and must be received prior to midnight, Jan 17. The price increases to $115 after that date.
More information on topics, speakers and lodging is available at www.aep.iastate.edu/beef. Registration with links for online and mail forms are available on the conference website.
The Driftless Region Beef Conference is sponsored by ISU Extension and Outreach, University of Illinois Extension and University of Wisconsin Extension.