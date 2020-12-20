Beef industry will get an update from professionals across the region
DUBUQUE – The 2021 virtual Driftless Region Beef Conference will feature discussion on what consumers say they need and want, beginning with a presentation from Shawn Darcy, director of market research for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.
Darcy will talk about consumer trends, marketing efforts to reach consumers and the changing dynamics of what consumers prefer. His presentation will offer insight into consumer buying trends and campaigns that focus on keeping beef on the plate.
Denise Schwab, beef specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, said understanding what goes into consumer trends and consumer attitudes toward beef is an important part of being able to market your product locally or to any potential client.
“Attending this presentation via webinar format will shine light on consumer perceptions and programs that are helping create and sustain demand for beef,” she said.
The Jan. 26-28 conference will have two presenters each evening. All three sessions will run from 7-8:30 p.m. Other speakers include Frank Mitloehner, UC-Davis, speaking on greenhouse gas, sustainability and beef cattle production;
Kevin Bernhardt, UW Madison Division of Extension, will discuss building farm resiliency for surviving volatile times;
Paul Plummer, Iowa State University, antibiotic resistance in the beef industry;
Danelle Bickett-Weddle, Iowa State University, being prepared for a beef cattle pandemic/secure beef (both cow-calf and feedlot); and
Brenda Boetel, UW Madison Division of Extension, giving a 2021 market outlook.
Registration and more information on topics and speakers is available at www.aep.iastate.edu/beef/. Preregistration is required.
Driftless Region Beef Conference sponsors are Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, University of Illinois Extension and University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension. For more information or to receive a brochure, contact Schwab at 319-472-4739.
For more information about the Iowa Beef Industry Center, visit them online.
For more information about the conference, contact Denise Schwab at 319-721-9624 or dschwab@iastate.edu.