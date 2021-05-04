Five people were injured in a rollover accident Saturday morning west of Maynard.
At around 11 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office took several 911 calls reporting the rollover on Hwy 150 about one mile west of Maynard.
The driver, a 17-year-old girl from Maynard, was lost control of the 2005 Dodge Caravan traveling west bound on Hwy 150, according the the Sheriff's Office. The van entered the north ditch and overturned onto its top.
The driver and four passengers were taken to local hospitals for minor injuries.
The driver was cited for failure to maintain control.
The vehicle is considered a total loss.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Fayette Police Dept., Maynard Fire and First Responders. Mercy Oelwein Ambulance, Westgate Ambulance and B & L Body Shop.