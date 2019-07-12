ARLINGTON — At about 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a two-vehicle personal injury accident at the intersection of Highway 3 and G Avenue, outside of Arlington.
Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene and conducted an investigation. According to their report, Maria Felix Lopez, 32 of Postville, was northbound on G Avenue. She was was crossing over Highway 3 when her vehicle was struck in the side by oncoming traffic.
The other driver, Anthony Oterkamp, 19, of Dubuque, was westbound on Highway 3 when the collision took place.
Minor injuries were sustained, and one person was transported to Mercy Hospital, Oelwein, by ambulance.
Lopez was cited for driving without a valid driver’s license and failure to yield when entering a highway, both simple misdemeanors.
Damage to both vehicles, 2010 GMC Acadia and 2017 Ford Truck, were considered total losses.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Aurora Fire, Aurora First Responders, and Arlington Ambulance Service.