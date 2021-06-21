WEST UNION — The driver responsible for the traffic death of 14-year-old Kaiden Estling in 2018 was sentenced Monday to up to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to his estate.
Kelli Jo Michael, 27, of Des Moines, pleaded guilty in Fayette County District Court to vehicular homicide as part of an agreement with prosecution. Alongside the prison sentence, she received a suspended $1,000 fine and surcharge.
A second charge, leaving the scene of an accident, was to be dismissed.
Michael was using her cell phone when her vehicle struck the moped that the Maynard teenager was riding along Highway 150 on June 28, 2018. She drove off. Later, rescue personnel responding made several life-saving attempts, however Kaiden died at the scene.
His mother, April Estling, asked Judge Richard Stochl at the Monday’s sentencing hearing to give Michael the maximum punishment available.
“I’m thankful for the agreement that was reached because it was some sort of justice for Kaiden,” April Estling said. “She will serve her time and go back to being free, and living her normal life ... (Kaiden’s brother), my mom, my family and Kaiden’s friends are all in this mental prison of hell on earth serving a life sentence. And Kaiden, he was sentenced to death the moment she made the choice to pick up that cell phone.”
She added that Michael had “been on the run for almost two years” before her arrest in June 2020.
Michael spoke at the sentencing, but her words were mostly inaudible to the court gallery. Speaking on her behalf, attorney Stephen Kyle Allison said Michael agreed that incarceration to hold her accountable was appropriate.
“People are more than the worst thing that they have done,” he added. “My client has atoned and pled guilty for what she has done.”
He added that she has made changes in her life to prevent this type of thing from ever happening again and she did not have any issues while on pretrial release.
Michael was in tears as the bailiff put her in handcuffs and led her out of the courtroom after the sentence was delivered. The more than 20 people filling six benches on one side of the courtroom, which included Estling family members were silent. Two people who sat on the other side followed Michael out.
April Estling and Kaiden’s grandmother, Kay Estling, had delivered victim impact statements during the hearing. Both described the horrors of the night Kaiden was killed and the agony and trauma they have been living ever since, including lost relationships with family and friends. Both directly addressed Michael.
“I had to see my son laying on the highway covered in a white sheet and no one letting me go to him,” April Estling said as she described the night of the crash.
She wanted to hold his hand and tell him how much she loved him and that he was not alone, she added.
Michael showed her true character by not stopping after the crash, April Estling said. That they will never know if Kaiden would be alive had Michael stopped, called 9-1-1 and performed CPR, which as a certified nursing assistant Michael should have known how to do, she added.
April Estling described the trauma suffered by Kaiden’s brother, extended family and friends since his death and how relationships had been lost.
“None of us are the same people, and we are definitely no longer the family that we were prior to June 2018,” April Estling said.
Kay Estling said Kaiden’s birth had brought their family closer together, and he had a special effect on all of them. Kaiden could always brighten your day, no matter how bad it was, she said.
“He could make it better with those eyes, those big brown eyes that had so much love in them,” she said, before pausing while sobbing.
He was a friend to everyone, she said.
“Kaiden being killed had an impact on our family that I can’t explain,” Kay Estling said. “We will never be the family we were. We can never look at the world the same again.”
April and Kay Estling both said Kaiden’s grandfather had died of cancer before Michael’s arrest.
“Justice didn’t come in time for him to have that little bit of peace,” Kay Estling said.
April Estling said Kaiden was surely visible on his moped which she said she bought new off a lot with only 8 miles on it a few years earlier. It had lights visible in the day and night, she said. And between the 265-pound Kaiden and 200-pound moped, Michael had to know she hit something.
Kay Estling said she struggles daily with questions about why Kaiden was left to die.
“I can never understand how another human knowingly can leave Kaiden on the road not wanting to help him when she was trained in CPR and had a phone to call 9-1-1,” Kay Estling said.
“My 14-year-old son was killed in a hit-and-run just minding his business coming home from his friend’s house all because of a cell phone and an irresponsible driver,” April Estling said.
“She has a future,” Kay Estling said in concluding her statement. “Where is Kaiden’s?”