A second person has died as the result of a car-semi accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon, July 31, at the intersection of Highway 3 and county road V68, northeast of Oran.
According to a post to the Oelwein Community School District website on Saturday, Melody Hewitt, 19, also lost her life as a result of the crash.
Hewitt was the driver of the Pontiac Grand Prix that authorities say pulled into the path of a semi hauling grain on Highway 3. The truck driver, Chuck Meyers, 66, of Edgewood, died at the scene.
Hewitt, a 2019 OHS graduate and school employee, had been taken to MercyOne Oelwein Health Center before being transferred to another hospital in critical condition.
The school district had counselors available Sunday afternoon, Aug. 4, at the high school for any students, family, or community members that wanted to talk with someone or process their grief. “Additionally, counselors can be available as needed in the weeks leading up to the start of school, if anyone feels the need for those services. Our thoughts are with everyone that was impacted by this tragic accident,” the message concluded.