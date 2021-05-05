On April 30, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 307 Division Street Plainfield. Methamphetamine, THC products, and paraphernalia were located during the search.
Robert Shadow, 41 of Plainfield, was charged with possession of a methamphetamine with intent to deliver (a Class B felony), drug tax stamp violation (Class D Felony), possession of controlled substance-second offense (serious misdemeanor), and drug paraphernalia. He was released on $30,000 bond.
Heidi Shadow, 35 of Plainfield, was charged with possession of methamphetamine (a serious misdemeanor).
Ronald Meyer, 59 of Plainfield, was charged with posession of drug paraphernalia.
Additional arrests are expected.
The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Iowa State Patrol.