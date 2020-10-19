The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a collection site for the DEA’s Fall 2020 Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 24.
Owing to the national COVID-19 pandemic, this initiative will be a “Drive Up, Drop Off” style event that will make it contactless and safe for participants and volunteers.
Persons can drop off unused, expired or unwanted drugs and medications, including veterinary medications, at the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office parking lot on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 210 Fifth Ave. NE, Independence.
While this initiative does not include sharps and needles, those items will still be collected and transferred to Buchanan County Health Center for proper disposal for participant convenience. BCSO asks that participants place all sharps and needles in a puncture-resistant container, such as a laundry detergent bottle, for safety purposes when handling.
This event allows citizens to safely and properly dispose of unused unwanted or expired drugs and medications, keeping them from contaminating landfills and water supplies. It also helps combat the growing problem of prescription drug and medication abuse among teens and young adults, which can lead to unintentional overdose deaths.
Questions or comments about this event can be directed to Deputy Cory Hartmann at 319-334-2568.
CDC OVERDOSE
DEATH DATA
From 1999 to 2018, almost 450,000 people died from an overdose involving any opioid, including prescription and illicit opioids, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In addition to prescription opioid overdose deaths, CDC has charted a wave of overdose deaths involving heroin since 2010 and significant increases in overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids, particularly illicitly manufactured fentanyl, and in combination with other substances, since 2013. Many opioid-involved overdose deaths also include other drugs.