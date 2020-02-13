Oelwein High School Principal Travis Druvenga has verbally accepted an offer to be the next principal of his alma mater, Dike-New Hartford High School, according to a tweet Thursday by that school district’s superintendent, Justin Stockdale.
Druvenga’s hiring will be official pending a formal background check and School Board approval. His contract would begin July 1.
Druvenga has been Oelwein’s principal for three years, although he has been with the district for 19, according to a news release from the search firm that assisted D-NH with this hire, Grundmeyer Leader Services.
Druvenga has also been an assistant high school principal, athletic director, teacher and coach. He was honored with Rotary Teacher of the Year as a social studies teacher in 2013.
He has been active in his community as a youth sports coach and Oelwein Rotarian, as well as by serving on the United Way Board of Directors and Wellness Center Park and Recreation Board.
Druvenga and his wife, Kristi, graduated from D-NH High School; he in 1996 and she in 1997. She is a K-12 instructional coach in the Oelwein School District. They have two children: Trey is in eighth grade and Dane is in fourth grade.
Travis Druvenga went received his bachelor’s degree in social studies teaching in 2001 from the University of Northern Iowa. He later earned a master’s degree from UNI in 2012.
“My family and I are very excited and grateful for the opportunity to return to a school and community that has had such a positive impact on our lives,” Druvenga said. “I am looking forward to the chance to work with the staff and students at DNH to contribute to all the great things happening in the district.”