June 19, 2021

ARLINGTON — Duane A. “Schmitty” Schmidt, 81, of rural Arlington, died on Saturday afternoon, June 19, 2021 at Maple Crest Manor in Fayette.

Funeral Services are pending at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Arlington.

