June 19, 2021
ARLINGTON — Duane A. “Schmitty” Schmidt, 81, of rural Arlington, died on Saturday afternoon, June 19, 2021 at Maple Crest Manor in Fayette.
Funeral Services are pending at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Arlington.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$10.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$124.00
|for 365 days
|3-Month
|$33.00
|for 90 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
June 19, 2021
ARLINGTON — Duane A. “Schmitty” Schmidt, 81, of rural Arlington, died on Saturday afternoon, June 19, 2021 at Maple Crest Manor in Fayette.
Funeral Services are pending at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Arlington.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Partly cloudy. High 68F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Clear. Low 47F. NW winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.