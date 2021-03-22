DUBUQUE — The Dubuque Museum of Art spring 2021 line-up of exhibitions include a dive deeper into its permanent collection and the presentation of masterpieces of Midwestern life.
The exhibit "2100 and Counting: Looking at the Collection in the 21st Century" will be in the Falb Family Gallery. it examines the growth of the museum's collection over the last two decades. In anticipation of a new era of public accessibility, the museum is devoting expanded gallery space to its permanent collection for this exhibition.
“What I’m most excited about with '2100 and Counting' is that it will offer an exciting and rare opportunity for our visitors to view more works from the collection at one time than ever before," said ” said museum curator and registrar Stacy Gage Peterson.
Many of the works will be on view for the first time in the museum and there are also plans underway to digitize the collection and make it available online.
Included in this exhibition will be key acquisitions by local, regional, and international artists like Thomas Hart Benton, Salvador Dali, J.J. Kavanaugh, Mark Chamberlain, Elizabeth Eagle, Rose Frantzen, Arthur Geisert, Ernest Garthwaite, Criss Glasell, the Lasansky family, Stanislas Lepine, Francesco Licciardi, Jessica Teckemeyer, Ellen Wagener, Joseph Walter, Marcia Wegman, Grant Wood, and Zane York.
The exhibition continues through June 13,and is sponsored by Premier Bank.
"Olson's Art Through the Ages: A Midwestern Perspective," will be inthe Kris Mozena McNamer Gallery. Dubuque artist Tim Olson finds inspiration in the people and places around him and uses that inspiration to re-imagine historic paintings in his latest series. With profound awareness for visual storytelling and irreverent humor, Olson creates a direct dialogue between Midwestern life and masterpieces from the Renaissance. The exhibition features 12 new oil on panel paintings.
The exhibition will also continue through June 13 and is sponsored by Cottingham & Butler.
"Women of the Americas" is in the Amuse Bouche Balcony Gallery. Galena artist Janet Checker presents a selection of five paintings. With a long background in fashion illustration, Checker expands on her fascination with the traditional dress of the women of North, Central and South America. The Women of the Americas exhibition will conclude April 18.
The museum is located across from Washington Park in historic downtown Dubuque at 7th and Locust Streets. The museum is open Wednesdays-Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is closed Sunday-Tuesday. Daily admission rates are: $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, and $4 for college students.
The museum is free on Thursdays, and those 18 and younger receive free admission every day, thanks to Prudential Financial.
Safety measures in the museum include the wearing of face masks, social distancing, and an increase in the frequency of cleaning and sanitizing. Masks and hand sanitizer are available for guests. The Glab Family Art Studio and Classroom will be closed until further notice.
For more information on all exhibitions and upcoming programs please visit dbqart.org or call 563-557-1851.